Table Tennis Star Manika Batra Urges PM Narendra Modi to Intervene Over Shocking Asian Games 2026 Snub

India's celebrated table tennis player, Manika Batra, has reacted with deep disappointment to her exclusion from the main squad for the Asian Games 2026, revealing that she has not received a clear explanation for the decision. The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) announced its squad for the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Thursday, listing Batra, a former Commonwealth Games medallist and India's second-highest ranked female player globally, among the reserves. Her omission has ignited questions regarding the transparency and application of the federation's selection criteria. Cricket at Asian Games 2026: Schedule, Format and All You Need to Know.

Manika Batra Questions Selection Process

In a statement released on Friday, June 19, Batra expressed her dismay, stating, "My exclusion from the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, not only because of the outcome, but because of the manner in which the selection criteria appear to have been interpreted and applied. No specific reason has been communicated to me." The 31-year-old paddler, currently ranked World No. 51, has formally sought a detailed explanation from the TTFI, including the complete basis of the decision, applicable norms, and the weighting of each factor in her case. She has also appealed to the Union Sports Minister, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure a transparent, consistent, and fair selection process for all athletes.

Manika Batra Urges Intervention

I urge Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our Sports Minister @mansukhmandviya ji and @WeAreTeamIndia to look into the matter 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VuyaBvTyKT — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) June 19, 2026

TTFI's Stated Criteria and Manika Batra's Position

The TTFI's selection policy, drafted in 2023, reportedly assigns 50 per cent weightage to national rankings, 40 per cent to world rankings, and 10 per cent to the discretion of the selection committee. According to reports, Batra's absence from domestic events significantly impacted her national ranking, which is cited as the primary reason for her omission from the core squad. Despite this, Batra remains India's second-highest ranked female player internationally, just outside the top 50, behind Sreeja Akula (World No. 45), who will lead the women's team. Batra highlighted that her world ranking is a marginal difference and questioned how this alone could be a decisive factor over her long-standing performance. India Squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer to Lead, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Included.

Concerns Over Consistency and Precedent

Batra further raised concerns about the consistency of applying selection norms, noting that in previous Asian Games cycles, players outside similar ranking thresholds were included under "special considerations" and granted "special privileges." She emphasised the need for clarity on how these principles have been applied, or not applied, in her specific situation. The controversy underscores the ongoing tension between athlete expectations and federation policies, particularly when discretionary elements are involved in data-driven qualification systems. The Asian Games 2026 table tennis events are scheduled to take place from September 20 to 28 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).