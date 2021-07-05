German tennis star Alexander Zverev would take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round with a spot in the semi-final up for grabs. The match would be played at Court 1 and would begin at 06:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Since last year's Australian Open, Zverev has displayed a lot of consistency and despite a strong challenge from Taylor Fritz in his last match, the German dug deep to secure a win and progress to the fourth round. This year, Zverev has competed in 37 matches in all competitions and has won 27 of them and he would certainly be a favourite, heading into this tie. Feliz Auger-Aliassime on the other hand, have had some good form. He clinched a memorable win over Swiss great Roger Federer in Halle Open, few weeks ago and the 20-year old would aim at causing some more upsets in his first fourth-round appearance. Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber, Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles Tennis Match in India?

In terms of head-to-head records, Zverev has won all three contests between them and this time, it would be the first occasion when they are facing off against each other in a grass court at a major competition.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Men's Singles Fourth Round Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 05, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played on Centre Court and will start at 06:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Men's Singles Fourth Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Men's singles round four match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Men's Singles Round 4 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

