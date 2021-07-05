Coco Gauff is all set to take on Angelique Kerber in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2021. The match would be played at the Centre Court and is slated to be played at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gauff has been in superb form in this year's Wimbledon, defeating Francesca Jones, Elena Vesnina and Kaja Juvan and has all those games without losing a set. But this time, she would have formidable opposition in front of her in the form of Kerber, who is a former Wimbledon champion. Gauff would definitely be in a lot of confidence after having reached the quarter-finals of the French Open last month. Kerber, has won three Grand Slams and is coming on the back of a win in the WTA tennis tournament Bad Homburg Open a week ago. Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer Beats Cameron Norrie to Enter Fourth Round for 18th Time

In terms of head-to-head records, they are yet to face each other. So, it would be a new challenge for both these players at the grandest stage.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber Women's Singles Fourth Round Match?

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber's fourth-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 05, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played on Centre Court and will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber Women's Singles Fourth Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber Women's singles round four match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber Women's Singles Round 3 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).