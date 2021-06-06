Alexander Zverev meets Kei Nishikori in the fourth round of the French Open 2021 with an eye on quarterfinals berth. Zverev outplayed Oscar Otte, russian qualifier Roman Safiulliin and Laslo Djere to advance to fourth spot. Meanwhile, fans searching for Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori, French Open 2021 live streaming and tv telecast details can scroll down below.

Nishikori, on the other hand, defeated Alessandro Giannessi, 23rd seed Karen Khachanov and Henri Laaksonen to make it to the fourth round. Roger Federer Pulls Out of French Open 2021 Ahead of 4th Round Match Against Matteo Berrettini.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori Men's Singles Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori match in French Open 2021 third round match will take place on June 07, 2021 (Sunday mid-night). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Alexander Zverev vs Kei Nishikori Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2021 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).