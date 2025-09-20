Laver Cup 2025, one of the most interesting and exciting tennis tournaments, is here. And fans will once again get to see some of the best tennis players from around the world be involved in a three-day showdown that started on September 19 and will come to an end on September 21. For the uninitiated, the Laver Cup is a tennis tournament that is played on a hard court and involves Team Europe competing against Team World. Named after the legendary Australian tennis player Rod Laver, the Laver Cup 2025 is the eighth edition of the tournament and it is being held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA. When is Laver Cup 2025? Date, Time in IST, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details And All You Need to Know About Tennis Tournament.

Team Europe is being captained by Yannick Noah and it comprises names like world no 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik. Tim Henman is Team Europe's vice-captain. On the other hand, Team World has Andre Agassi as the captain and Patrick Rafter as vice-captain. And the team members are Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Alex Michelsen, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca and Reilly Opelka.

The format of the Laver Cup 2025 is a pretty simple one, with five sessions being played over the course of three days (Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21). Every match is played in a 'best of three sets' format and should be split sets, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be used. The team which gets to 13 points first wins. Team Europe is the defending champion, having won the last edition in Berlin by a 13-11 margin. Latest ATP Rankings 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Climbs Back to World Number One Spot for First Time Since 2023 After US Open Title Triumph.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Laver Cup 2025 in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Laver Cup 2025 tennis tournament in India. Fans in India can watch the Laver Cup 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For the Laver Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below. Who is Brooks Nader? Know All About American Model Rumoured to Be Carlos Alcaraz's Girlfriend.

How to Watch Laver Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Sports Network, will provide Laver Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch Laver Cup 2025 matches live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2025 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).