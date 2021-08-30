Coco Gauff would take on Magda Linette in women's singles competition at the US Open 2021, on Tuesday. The match would be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and would begin at 01:05 am on August 31, Tuesday. Gauff, who is one of the rising stars in women's tennis would have world number 51, Magda Linette, as her opponent in the first round. Gauff had to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to being infected with COVID-19. But she recovered, fought back to make it to the quarterfinals in Montreal Open. Not to forget, she has home advantage and would be aiming to make an impact in the competition. Linette on the other hand, has had a poor season so far and would be eager to pose a stern test for Gauff. US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Begins Preparation for the Last Grand Slam of the Year (See Pictures)

The duo haven't ever faced each other and thus, it would be a new challenge for both of them and the match, also promises to be an unpredictable one. Here are live streaming details of the match.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the US Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette Women's Singles Match?

The match would be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on August 31, Tuesday and it will start at 01:05 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette Women's Singles Match of US Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the US Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette Women's Singles live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

