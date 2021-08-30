As the last Grand Slam of 2021 is all set to begin in New York, Novak Djokovic will be eyeing to overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have pulled out of US Open 2021 due to some injuries, on most Grand Slam wins. The World No.1 is gearing up for the tournament as he will be looking to script history by becoming the first player in the 21st century to win Calendar Grand Slam singles title since Rod Laver won it in 1969.

Check Out Novak Djokovic's Preparation Pictures:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)