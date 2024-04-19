Iga Swiatek Holds Off Elise Mertens in Stuttgart Open 2024, To Face Emma Raducanu in Quarterfinals

Two-time defending champion Swiatek remains undefeated at the Tennis Grand Prix, improving to 9-0 at the event with her latest win over Mertens of Belgium. Swiatek will next face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals. The Briton defeated Linda Noskova 6-0, 7-5 to move into the last eight.

Apr 19, 2024
Iga Swiatek Holds Off Elise Mertens in Stuttgart Open 2024, To Face Emma Raducanu in Quarterfinals
Iga Swiatek (Photo Credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Iga Swiatek began her clay-court 2024 season with a win as she defeated Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of Stuttgart Open. World No.1 Swiatek, playing her first match on the dirt since she won last year's Roland Garros title, needed 1 hour and 33 minutes to hold off 30th-ranked Mertens and claim a spot in the Stuttgart quarterfinals for the third straight year, WTA reports. Casper Ruud Races Into Barcelona Open 2024 Quarterfinal Following Win Over Jordan Thompson.

Two-time defending champion Swiatek remains undefeated at the Tennis Grand Prix, improving to 9-0 at the event with her latest win over Mertens of Belgium. Swiatek will next face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals. The Briton defeated Linda Noskova 6-0, 7-5 to move into the last eight.

The showdown between the Grand Slam champions will be a rematch of their 2022 Stuttgart quarterfinal, which Swiatek won 6-4, 6-4. Four-time major champion Swiatek also defeated Raducanu 6-3, 6-1 at Indian Wells last year to take a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head.

gamingly