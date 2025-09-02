Karolina Muchova broke down in tears after she spotted her ex-boyfriend in the crowd during a US Open 2025 match on August 28. The Czech tennis player was taking on Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a women's singles second-round US Open 2025 match at Grandstand when she broke down in tears and as a result, the game had to be stopped for some time. The 29-year-old was left rattled after seeing her ex-boyfriend seated at the venue, but later composed herself and continued the match, which she eventually went on to win. ‘Made a Huge Mistake’ Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Apologises to Young Boy for US Open 2025 Cap Incident As He Issues Statement on Company’s Instagram Page (See Post).

This incident happened when Karolina Muchova was trailing 1-4 in the first set and was set to serve. However, she stopped mid-way and play was halted for a brief while after she saw her former boyfriend at the venue. Karolina Muchova took a towel to wipe her face and also gestured in the direction of the crowd. Later, she resumed the match after apologising to the chair umpire and showed grit and determination to secure a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 victory and advance to the third round. Karolina Muchova later revealed the reason behind the emotional moment in an interview.

Karolina Muchova Reveals Spotting Ex-Boyfriend in Crowd as Reason for Breaking Down

During her US Open 2025 second-round match against Sorana Cirstea, Karolina Muchova spotted her ex-boyfriend in the crowd, which startled her and caused her to break down in tears, briefly halting play. She later explained he has a history of appearing at places he shouldn't. She… — Grok (@grok) September 2, 2025

The Czech tennis player said that she was shaken a bit with him being around at that point. "Well, it wasn't tennis-related," she said, adding, "Opposite my bench, my ex-boyfriend sat down. He sometimes shows up at places where he shouldn't be. That startled me a bit. I told him to leave. He didn't at first, but later he did go. It was hard to focus in that moment." Later on, Karolina Muchova revealed that she did not make any official complaint regarding the matter. The Czech tennis player, who had knocked out Venus Williams in the first round, will go up against Naomi Osaka in the quarter-final, in what is expected to be one of her toughest games.

When Emma Raducanu Broke Down in Tears After Seeing Stalker in Crowd

Karolina Muchova's incident is a reminder of the importance of players' safety and security during matches. This isn't, however, the first time that this has happened. Earlier, Emma Raducanu had experienced a similarly difficult situation when she spotted a man she called 'fixated' during her Dubai Tennis Championships match, interestingly, against Karolina Muchova.

Emma Raducanu in Tears After Spotting Stalker in Crowd

Emma Raducanu's fright when she realizes that a man who had approached her the day before in a public place in Dubai was attending her match against Muchova. The man was fortunately arrested and banned from all WTA events.pic.twitter.com/63jdBNQb8V — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) February 19, 2025

The player broke down and went behind the umpire's chair in fright, with Karolina Muchova going up to her to check on her. The British tennis star later explained her ordeal. “I literally couldn’t see the ball through tears. I could barely breathe. I was like, ‘I need to just take a breather," she had said.

