Iga Swiatek became the first Poland player to win a Grand Slam singles title as she defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in the French Open 2020 final on Saturday at the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros. The 19-year-old, who didn't concede a single set in the tournament, put up an incredible show and became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Monica Seles lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 1992. The teenage sensation was nothing but ecstatic after lifting the trophy in front of her family. "I'm so happy. I'm so happy my family was here finally. It was overwhelming for me," Swiatek said after the game. Iga Swiatek, 19-Year-Old, Defeats Seed Four Sofia Kenin in French Open 2020 Final to Win Maiden Grand Slam Title.

Starting the tournament as a 54-seeded player, many didn't give the Polish sensation much chance to go far in the competition. However, Swiatek defied all the odds and registered one emphatic victory after another. Speaking of her performance in the finals, Swiatek raced into a 3-0 lead for the loss of just three points before the American star got some momentum. Notably, Kenin, received an off-court medical treatment on her left thigh after the third game, didn't look at her prime as Swiatek swept the title. Meanwhile, let's look at some lesser-known facts about the new French Champion. French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal Thwarts Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 7-6(0) to Reach Final.

# Iga Swiatek was born on 31 May, 2001, in Warsaw in Poland.

# Her father, Tomasz Swiatek is a former Olympic rower who was a part of the Seoul Olympics, held in 1988

# She burst onto the scenes by lifting the junior Wimbledon title in 2018.

# Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title.

# The Poland star is the youngest women Grand Slam winner since Monica Seles lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 1992.

# Iga Swiatek, ranked 54, is the lowest seed women player to win a Grand Slam title.

# She is the first player not to drop a set en route to the women's title here since Belgium's Justine Henin in 2007.

This was the second time that Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin had met on the court with their previous meeting being over four years ago in the third round of the French Open junior event. The Poland tennis star also won that time recording a 6-4, 7-5 over her American counterpart.

Swiatek also recalled her junior Grand Slam two years ago and called the feeling surreal. "Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam and now I'm here. It feels like such a short time. I'm just overwhelmed," Swiatek opined after the game.

