The finals of French Open 2020 saw one of the biggest fairytale stories as a 19-year-old polish tennis star and World No. 54 Iga Swiatek defeated fourth seed Sofia Kenin to win her first major grand slam. The teenager became the first-ever tennis star from Poland (male or female) to win the prestigious Roland Garros title. This was the first 21-and-under women’s final at the Grand Slam event since 2003. French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal Thwarts Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 7-6(0) to Reach Final vs Nova Djokovic.

Iga Swiatek defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets to win her first major Grand Slam title. The Polish teenager took just 1 hour and 25 minutes to wrap up the victory in what was her second main draw appearance in Paris. With this victory, Swiatek also became the fourth-youngest women's singles champion at Roland Garros after Monica Seles (16), Arantxa Sanchez (17) and Steffi Graff (17).

Historic Celebration

This was the second time that Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin had met on the court with their previous meeting being over four years ago in the third round of the French Open junior event. The Poland tennis star also won that time recording a 6-4, 7-5 over her American counterpart. Swiatek is currently ranked 54 in the world while Kenin is the world No.6.

The American has a total of five titles to her name, including two this year itself. However, Swiatek who had not won any major title until now recorded her first major win. The Polish teenage tennis sensation won the first set 6-4 against the American after racing into a 3-0 lead before Kenin rallied back to level the score at 3-3.

