Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal qualified for the Australian Open 2024 after hard-fought wins in his three qualifier games last week. But in the first round of the Australian Open 2024, Nagal looked comfortable with his shots. He broke Alexander Bublik’s serve six times to win the match 6-4, 6-2, 7-6. Nagal survived a fight back from Bublik in the third set, who broke Nagal's serve in the depth to force a tie breaker. He was slotted against World number 31 Alexander Bublik, who made it to the second round of the tournament on three different occasions. Sumit Nagal only played once in the second round of any Grand Slams – 2020 US Open. Australian Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Second Round After Defeating Marton Fucsovics

Sumit Nagar Advances to the second Round

With a straight set win in the first round, Sumit Nagal is yet to drop a set in Australian Open, including qualifier games. Currently World No. 139 in singles, this is Nagal's second main draw appearance in the season's first Grand Slam after his entry in 2021.

Nagal went down to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the opening round 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 that year. After that no Indian has made it to the singles main draw before his own feat this year. Nagal had also made it to the US Open main draw in 2019 and 2020. In 2019 US Open, Nagal had stretched legendary Roger Federer to four sets at the Flushing Meadows before losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2024 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).