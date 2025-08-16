Every date in the calendar brings with it a set of special birthdays, and August 16 is no exception. The day marks the birth anniversaries of some of the most iconic names from the world of music, cinema, literature, politics and sports. From the "Queen of Pop" Madonna to acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron, celebrated actress Angela Bassett, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, comedy legend Steve Carell, and visionary storyteller Taika Waititi, this date has given the world a range of influential figures. Rising Italian tennis star, winner of the Wimbledon 2025, Australian Open 2024 and more was born on August 16.. On this day, we also remember that it was the date of the passing of two music legends, Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin, whose contributions to the world of music remain unforgettable. Famous Birthdays on 15 August: Ayan Mukerji, Princess Anne, Jennifer Lawrence and Melinda Gates; Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 15th August.

Celebrities Born on August 16

Madonna – Pop icon and cultural trailblazer, the “Queen of Pop” known for hits like Like a Virgin and Vogue, born August 16, 1958. James Cameron – Academy Award–winning filmmaker of Titanic and Avatar, acclaimed for groundbreaking cinema, born August 16, 1954. Angela Bassett – Award-winning actress praised for What’s Love Got to Do with It and Black Panther, born August 16, 1958. Saif Ali Khan – Bollywood actor known for Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara and Sacred Games, member of the Pataudi family, born August 16, 1970. Steve Carell – Comedian and actor, famous for The Office, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Foxcatcher, born August 16, 1962. Taika Waititi – Oscar-winning filmmaker of Jojo Rabbit and director of Thor: Ragnarok, born August 16, 1975. Cristin Milioti – Actress known for How I Met Your Mother, Palm Springs and Broadway’s Once, born August 16, 1985. Vanessa Carlton – Singer-songwriter best known for her hit single A Thousand Miles, born August 16, 1980. Timothy Hutton – Youngest actor to win an Academy Award for Ordinary People, born August 16, 1960. Julie Newmar – Actress and dancer remembered as the original Catwoman in 1960s Batman, born August 16, 1933. Reginald VelJohnson – Actor known for Family Matters and Die Hard, born August 16, 1952. Kathie Lee Gifford – American television host, singer and author, longtime co-host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, born August 16, 1953.

International Sporting Stars Born on August 16

Jannik Sinner – Rising Italian tennis star, winner of the Wimbledon 2025, Australian Open 2024 and a key contributor to Italy’s Davis Cup success the same year. He was born on August 16, 2001. Shivnarine Chanderpaul – Legendary West Indies cricketer known for his unorthodox batting stance and over two decades of consistent performances, born August 16, 1974. Sumit Nagal – Indian tennis player recognised for his Grand Slam appearances and strong performances on the ATP Tour, born August 16, 1997. Lakshya Sen – Rising Indian badminton star, known for winning international titles and representing India at major tournaments, born August 16, 2001. Caeleb Dressel – American swimmer, a multiple-time Olympic gold medalist (2016, 2020) and winner of 13 World Championship golds; also set a world record in the 100 m butterfly (49.45 seconds) in 2020. He was born on August 16, 1996. Will Zalatoris – American professional golfer, known for near-misses at major championships—runner-up at the Masters and U.S. Open (2021, 2022). He was born August 16, 1996. Quentin Fillon Maillet – French biathlete who claimed Olympic gold in both the 20 km individual and the 12.5 km pursuit at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He was born on 16 August 1992.

The list of famous birthdays on August 16 highlights the incredible diversity of talent born on this day. From Bollywood royalty and Hollywood icons to sporting champions and musical pioneers, these individuals have shaped culture, inspired audiences, and achieved milestones that continue to resonate worldwide.

