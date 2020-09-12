Two former World No.1, Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka are set to lock horns in the final encounter of US Open 2020. The high-voltage match is scheduled to take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows on Sunday (September 13). Both the stars have enjoyed a sensational run in the on-going grand slam event and must leave no stones to clinch the prestigious title. Osaka dominated all her meetings so far and will step into the summit clash with a lot of confidence. Azarenka, on the other hand, defeated the legendary Serena Williams in the semi-final clash. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other relevant details of Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka match. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020.

Three weeks ago, Osaka and Azarenka were set to lock horns in the finals of Western & Southern Open final clash, but the Japanese star had to pull out due to a hamstring injury, and the latter was crowned champion. Hence, the two stars will also resume their unfinished business in the blockbuster clash. Osaka and Azarenka have crossed swords thrice so far with the former leading the head-to-head record 2-1. Also, their last meeting, at Roland Garros 2019, also went down the wire but Osaka eventually came on top by 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Without further ado, let's look at the streaming and other details of the encounter.

Azarenka has the knack of putting her opposition under pressure with her aggressive stroke play through which she defeated Williams in the semis. However, getting under the skin of Osaka will take some beating as the Japanese is known for her pinpoint accuracy which makes the margin of error minimal. Osaka will also have the edge in the service department against Azarenka.

