Novak Djokovic has come forward to lend support to former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky in the midst of his country's invasion by Russia. The Serbian tennis star, who missed out on the Australian Open after a controversy regarding his COVID-19 vaccination, offered financial and any possible help to Stakhovsky in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Stakhovsky took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his chat with Djokovic and wrote, "@djokernole thank you for your support." Andriy Shevchenko, Former Ukrainian Striker and Coach, Asks for Help, Says, ‘Ukraine Is Going Through Hell’ Amidst Ongoing Russian Invasion

See His Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergiy Stakhovsky/Стаховський (@stako_s)

Djokovic wrote, "Stako, how are you man? Are you on the field? Thinking of you..hoping all calms down soon. Please let me know what would be the best address to send help … financial help, any other help as well."

Stakhovsky ended his professional tennis career at the completion of the Australian Open 2022. Just like many other Ukrainian athletes, he too has decided to join his country's army to support them in their fight against Russian forces as the invasion of his country continues. He left his family in Hungary and returned to Ukraine to serve in the military in this time of crisis.

