Former Ukraine striker and national team head coach Andrey Shevchenko has called out for help, stating that his country is "going through hell" amidst the ongoing invasion by Russia. Russian forces have bombed some of the most important cities in Ukraine, namely Kyiv and Kharkiv amongst others and Shevchenko, who has publicly voiced his opinion against the attack, now has highlighted that there is a shortage of food supplies and medical equipment in the country under attack. Speaking to DAZN, he called for help for his countrymen. He said, "We ask for help to find funds: Ukraine lacks food and medical equipment is running low. We need everything, but also moral support: people must protest and talk more, Ukraine needs more humanity." Andriy Shevchenko, Former AC Milan and Ukraine Striker, Calls for Support After Russia Invades His Country (See Post)

"We must demonstrate to stop this war, try in every way to help my country win this battle, to end the war as soon as possible. We must cancel all human losses. War is the worst thing there is. My country, right now, is going through hell. I am trying to reach people's hearts to raise funds and help: there are so many people in Ukraine who need help," Shevchenko added. The former striker has been one of those from his country's football fraternity to condemn the violence on multiple occasions. Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is another such Ukraine footballer, who has urged people to come together for stopping the war.

Russia have been handed a huge blow as they have been suspended by both UEFA and FIFA for the time being. There has been a global response in support of Ukraine with footballers and fans showing solidarity with the Ukrainians and calling for the war to end. Ukraine Footballers Dmytro Martynenko and Vitalli Sapylo, Skier Yevhen Malyshev Reportedly Killed in Ongoing War With Russia

Shevchenko, who had also plied his trade for AC Milan, thanked the people of Italy and the Italian ambassador for their support so far. The 45-year old also called for people to donate for helping the Ukrainians in this time of crisis. "The world of sport is proving to be alongside Ukraine: much is already being done, but fundraising is important for us. The right channel to donate is that of the Red Cross, the official one of the Government is fine too. "

"I talked a lot with the Italian ambassador to speed up and understand how to raise funds to help: many shelters and many people need basic necessities. I want to thank the Italian people for the support shown to my country, it was very important to hear it. Thank you very much, Italy was my second homeland and will forever remain a very important nation for me: now it is also for Ukraine. Thank you for everything and please help us: we know that these last two years have been difficult for the world but, if you can, check the Ukrainian embassy websites and help us," he added.

