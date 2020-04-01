Novak Djokovic Plays Tennis Using Frying Pan During Self-Quarantine (Watch Funny Video)

Novak Djokovic Plays Tennis At Home (Photo Credits: Twitter/Novak Djokovic)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill with several sporting competitions being either cancelled or suspended until further notice. People have been advised to stay inside their houses in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19 and due to this, sports stars are coming up with new ways to pass their time. Now the current World No 1, Novak Djokovic has posted a video of him playing Tennis at his home with a frying pan. Roger Federer Shows Off His 'Trick Shots' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic has already proved himself with a racquet but the Serbian is not too bad with a pan as well as he recently shared a video of him on his social media. The World No1 posted a couple of rallies he enjoyed inside his home against his brother Marko, using both sides of the pan to deflect the ball. ‘Competition never stops’ Djokovic captioned his post. Two Fans Enjoy Game of Padel Tennis During Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

Watch Video

Competition never stops 💪🏼😂 #tennisathome🎾🏠 Такмичење није престало 😂 pic.twitter.com/JG8ux5DSdB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 31, 2020

Speaking of Novak Djokovic on the court, the Serbian enjoyed a brilliant start to the year as won the Australian Open 2020. Djokovic defeated Dominic Theim in the finals as he rallied back from being 2-1 after three sets down to win the first grand slam of the year.

The Serbian tennis player and his wife Jelena, recently announced that they will be donating a total of €1 through his foundation for purchasing ventilators and medical equipment to support hospitals and other medical institutions in the battle against coronavirus in Serbia.