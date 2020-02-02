Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Final Tennis Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem (Photo Credits: Getty)

We have the two finalists at the Australia Open 2020 where the Rod Laver arena will witness the clash of the Titans as Novak Djokovic will take on Dominic Thiem. Novak made way into the finals as he went on to beat Roger Federer 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3. The Serbian ace scored 113 points against Roger who made 93. Whereas Theim faced Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals and won the game 3-6,6-4 7-6(3), 7-6(4). Now in this article, we bring you the live streaming details of the men’s final match, but before that let’s have a look at the vital stats of the two players. So this is the 11th time that Novak and Theim are locking horns with each other. The last time the two locked horns with each other in London in 2019, the Austrian professional player walked away with the last laugh. Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 Men's Singles Final: Can He Topple 'King' Novak? Dominic Thiem Looks for Chinks in Djokovic's Armour.

Theim won the game 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5). The head-to-head record for Djoko is 6-4. Talking about the stats, the Serbian has blasted 11 aces and has had only one double fault. Djoko has been effective on the serve to win 73 of his 1st serve and 54 per cent (15/28) on the second serve. Whereas, Dominic Thiem has 10 aces in his kitty and has made four double faults in the tournament so far. World number five has conceded five sets in the tournament and has won 54 per cent of the points he has played. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2020

Novak Djokovic will take on Dominic Thiem on February 2, 2020 (Sunday) in the finals of Australian Open 2020 men’s singles. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and begin from 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles Finals Match Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Networks holds the broadcast rights of Australian Open in India. So, you can watch Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 men’s singles final match’s live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3.

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles Finals Match Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Networks has the broadcast rights, the live online streaming of Men’s Singles Finals men’s singles final round will be available on its OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Novak Djokovic had won the Australian Open 2019 as he went on to defeat Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3. Whereas, Theim entered the second round last year and retired against Alexei Popyrin when he was 7-5 6-4 2-0 ret.