The US Open, one of tennis's most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, has seen a diverse range of champions in recent years. Here we will take a look at the previous 5 winners of the tournament (Men's).

Jannik Sinner

World No.1 Jannik Sinner is the defending champion of the US Open. He defeated Taylor Fritz in last year's US Open final. US Open 2025: World Number One Spot in Focus As Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Set for Historic Final.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, a modern-day legend with a record 24 Grand Slam titles under his belt, won the US Open in 2023. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz

Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open in 2022. He defeated Norway's Casper Ruud in the 2022 Grand Slam final.

Daniil Medvedev

Russian star Daniil Medvedev won the US Open title in 2021. He defeated modern-day legend Novak Djokovic to grab the crown. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz To Clash in Third Straight Grand Slam Final.

Dominic Thiem

Former Tennis sensation Dominic Thiem won the US Open title in 2020. He defeated Alexander Zverev in the 2022 Grand Slam final to take the crown.