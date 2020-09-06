Novak Djokovic will face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in US Open 2020 men’s singles fourth round match on September 6 (Sunday). Djokovic is chasing his 18th Grand Slam title and is unbeaten so far in this calendar year. A win at the Flushing Meadows will take the Serbian just one tennis major title shy of Rafael Nadal and two short of Roger Federer’s 20 slams. Carreno Busta has dropped two sets in the opening three rounds while Djokovic has dropped one. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta fourth-round match in US Open 2020 should scroll down for all information, including free live telecast and live streaming online on Hotstar. US Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Men's Doubles Quarterfinals.

Carreno Busta has faced the World No 1 Serbian three times before and lost all. Their last meeting came in the third round of the Cincinnati Open in 2019 with Djokovic winning in straight sets against the Spaniard. Carreno’s only set win came at Monte Carlo Masters in 2017. He lost that match 2/6, 6/4, 4/6. Djokovic is also on a 25 match winning run and has not lost a game in the current calendar year.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta Men’s Singles Fourth-round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta fourth-round match in US Open 2020 will take place on September 06 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and has a tentative start time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta, Men’s Singles Fourth-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Djokovic and tennis Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta Men’s Singles Fourth-round Match Online in India?

The fourth-round men’s singles clash will also be live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta match online for its fans in India.

