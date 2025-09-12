Is Carlos Alcaraz dating Brooks Nader? Is Carlos Alcaraz dating the American model? Speculations have surfaced online after comments were made by the American model's sister, Grace Ann, on their relationship. Brook Naders had attended the US Open 2025 tournament and had been linked to Jannik Sinner earlier. The American model, however, issued a cryptic response when quizzed about whether she was indeed dating Jannik Sinner. "Is this like an interrogation?" she asked after being asked if she was dating Jannik Sinner by Jimmy Kimmel on his show. She added, "You're warm, but we weren't at that match." Carlos Alcaraz was earlier rumoured to be dating fellow tennis star Emma Raducanu. Aryna Sabalenka Accidentally Calls Carlos Alcaraz 'Jannik' on Live TV in Hilarious Slip-up, US Open 2025 Champions Share a Laugh During Interview (Watch Videos).

However, the Carlos Alcaraz links grew stronger after Brook Naders' sister, Grace Ann, issued a statement on their rumoured relationship. Speaking to E! News, she reportedly said, "The rumours are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour," with Carlos Alcaraz being the one she is referring to. However, that's not it. Page Six, a popular publication, reported that Brooks Nader was actually dating both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner during the US Open 2025 tournament. Latest ATP Rankings 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Climbs Back to World Number One Spot for First Time Since 2023 After US Open Title Triumph.

Who is Brooks Nader?

#Brooks Nader was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the year 1997 and is the eldest among her siblings, Mary, Grace and Sarah

#Brooks Nader won the Sports Illustrated Swim Search competition in 2019 and it turned out to be a major breakthrough for her career. She went on to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2023 magazine

#Brook Naders' estimated worth is said to be $4 million

#Besides modelling, Brook Naders is also an entrepreneur, having her own interior design company named Home by BN. Plus, she also has a jewellery line in collaboration with Electric Picks.

#She also has appeared on the reality show 'Love Thy Nader', which is based on the Nader sisters' journey through life, career and romance.

#Brooks Nader had married Billy Haire, an advertising executive, in 201,9, but the couple parted ways in 2022. In 2024, Brooks Nader was spotted with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, earlier this month, attained a memorable moment in his career when he won the US Open 2025 title, beating Jannik Sinner to claim his second title at Flushing Meadows. The 22-year-old overcame a challenge from Jannik Sinner to not just win his sixth Grand Slam title but also reclaim the no 1 rank as per ATP rankings, with this victory. The US Open 2025 title win was also Carlos Alcaraz's second Grand Slam title in 2025 after he had won the French Open, coincidentally beating Jannik Sinner in the final.

