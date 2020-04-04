Sania Mirza Slams People for Sharing ‘Cooking Videos’ on Social Media Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Requests to ‘Spare Thought’ for Those ‘Struggling to Find Food’

File image of Sania Mirza at Hobart International (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza lashed out at those sharing cooking videos and pictures of food on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis that has left thousands without proper income, food and shelter across the world. With most parts of the world under lockdown as the crisis deepens, many have been starving to death with no proper food or meal available. And sharing pictures of food amidst such distressing times is beyond decency, felt Sania who returned to professional tennis after a gap of two years due to pregnancy and the birth of her son Izhaan. Over a million people have been diagnosed with the pandemic while in excess of 58, 000 have died after contracting the virus. Neymar, PSG Striker, Donates $1 Million to Help Combat Coronavirus Outbreak.

Many celebrities and common people have taken to social media to share videos of themselves either cooking something or some dish they have prepared. But according to Sania, at such a time when many are ‘struggling to find food once per day,’ such videos make no sense nor do people take it in good taste. Hey Bollywood, We Know How To Do Dishes and Cook! Can You Use Your Influence In a Better Way Please?

Spare a Thought for Those Struggling to Find Food

Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 4, 2020

“Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ?” said the 33-yer-old tennis ace. “Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky,” she added.

Sania Mirza Raises Rs 1.2cr for Fund-raising Organisation to Help Underprivileged

The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 Lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together 🙏🏽@youthfeedindia @safaindia pic.twitter.com/WEtl1ebjVR — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 30, 2020

The six-time Grand Slam winner had earlier raised Rs 1.25cr to provide food and other relief materials to the underprivileged. “We are trying to do our bit by donating and feeding the people who need it the most in this time of crisis together either @Safaindia.The daily wage workers are struggling, pls do your bit,” a post on her Twitter account read.

Meanwhile, 68 people have died while close to 3000 people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 pandemic in India which is currently on Day 11 of its 21-day nationwide lockdown.