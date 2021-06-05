Sofia Kenin and Jessica Pegula are all set to take on each other in the 3rd Round of the French Open 2021. The match will be played at the Court Suzanne LENGLEN. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the women's singles game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. So this is the fourth time that the two players are battling it out against each other. The last time they met each other in Melbourne earlier this year in February 2021, Kenin won 5-7 7-5 6-2. Russia's Yana Sizikova Arrested for Alleged Match-Fixing at 2020 French Open.

The number five seeded Kenin reached the third round by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 4-6 6-3 and Hailey Baptiste 7-5 6-3. The American tennis ace has an aggregate 9-8 win-loss record in 2021, 2-3 on clay. Talking about her stint at the French Open in 2020, she reached the finals of the tournament. Ranked no. 29, the American tennis star Pegula reached the 3rd round after beating Lin Zhu 6-4 4-6 6-4 and Tereza Martincova 6-3 6-3. She has an aggregate 23-9 win-loss record in 2021, 6-3 on clay. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

