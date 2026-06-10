Srishti Kiran: Bengaluru's 13-Year-Old Becomes World No. 1 in U13 Tennis

Bengaluru, India's thriving tennis scene has a new prodigy commanding global attention, as 13-year-old Srishti Kiran has officially been crowned the World No. 1 in the Under-13 age group rankings. The young star's meteoric rise culminated this week, bringing immense pride to the nation and establishing her as one of the most promising talents on the international junior circuit.

Kiran's ascent to the pinnacle of junior tennis is a testament to her exceptional skill and unwavering consistency. Her breakthrough comes on the heels of an extraordinary run, where she secured five consecutive ITF junior titles, showcasing her dominance across various competitions. She further solidified her position with an impressive runner-up finish at the prestigious ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J100 tournament in Guatemala, a performance that significantly boosted her ranking points.

A Remarkable Feat Against Odds

What makes Kiran's achievement even more impressive is that she attained the top spot despite competing in only eight ranking events. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking system typically considers a player's best ten tournament results. Missing two potential events due to travel and financial constraints, Kiran's ability to accumulate enough points to outrank her global competitors speaks volumes about her talent and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Her consistent performances have also propelled her to a career-high ITF Junior ranking of No. 357, distinguishing her as the highest-ranked player globally in the Under-13 category.

Player Profile: Srishti Kiran

Detail Information Name Srishti Kiran Age 13 years old (Born: June 14, 2012) Nationality Indian Hometown Bengaluru, India Current Rank World No. 1 (Under-13 Category) ITF Junior Rank No. 357 (Career-high, highest among U-13) Key Achievements Five consecutive ITF junior titles, runner-up at ITF J100 Guatemala Training Base RPS Tennis Academy, Port St Lucie, Florida, USA Coaches Juan Abuchaibe, Andres Weisskopf

Srishti Kiran- The New World Number One in U-13 Tennis

𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐮'𝐬 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐢 𝐊𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝'𝐬 𝐍𝐨 𝟏 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫-𝟏𝟑 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 after winning five straight ITF junior titles and finishing runner-up at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J100 Guatemala. #SrishtiKiran pic.twitter.com/FCBRNTdx9O — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 10, 2026

Looking Ahead

Expressing her delight, Srishti shared her sentiments on achieving this significant milestone. "I'm really happy to become World No. 1 in my age group. It's something I wasn't thinking about at the start of the year, but all the hard work with my coaches, family and support team is paying off," she stated.

Reflecting on her recent form, she added, "The last few weeks have been very special. Winning five titles in a row and then reaching another final has given me a lot of confidence. At the same time, I know there is still a long way to go and many things I need to improve in my game."

The next phase of Kiran's season is set to take her to Europe, where she will prepare for the challenging grass-court swing. She is anticipated to compete in a prestigious J300 tournament in the United Kingdom, a crucial build-up event ahead of the renowned Wimbledon Junior Championships. Her journey continues, with the tennis world eagerly watching her progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).