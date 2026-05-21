Tennis enthusiasts in India can prepare for extensive coverage of the French Open 2026, with the year's second Grand Slam tournament scheduled to take place at the iconic Stade Roland Garros in Paris from 18 May to 7 June. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) holds the exclusive television and digital broadcasting rights for the prestigious clay-court tournament across India and the subcontinent. Fans will be able to follow the sport’s premier athletes, including World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and defending women's champion Coco Gauff, through both traditional television broadcasts and online streaming services. French Open 2026: Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff Slam Roland Garros Over ‘Declining’ Pay Share.

Where to Watch French Open 2026 Live Streaming?

For viewers preferring mobile devices, tablets, or smart TVs, the entire tournament will be available for live streaming online.

Digital Platform: SonyLIV (App and Website)

Accessibility: Premium subscription required for live match feeds

Content Available: Multi-court choice, full-length match replays, and daily highlights packages

Where to Watch French Open 2026 Television Broadcast?

Traditional television viewing will be spread across Sony’s dedicated sports channels. The network will provide multiple language feeds to cater to regional audiences across the country.

English Broadcast: Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD

Hindi Commentary: Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD

Standard Match Timings: Main draw matches generally commence at 14:30 IST, with scheduled evening sessions starting at 23:45 IST. Wimbledon 2026 To Debut VAR; Becomes Third Grand Slam To Adopt Video Review System After US and Australian Open.

The 2026 edition of Roland Garros arrives with significant shifts in the tennis landscape. In the men's singles draw, Jannik Sinner enters as a strong favourite to achieve a career Grand Slam after dominating the clay-court season with Masters titles in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome. His path has been cleared significantly by the forced withdrawal of his primary rival, Carlos Alcaraz, who failed to recover from a persistent wrist injury.

On the women’s side, defending champion Coco Gauff faces stiff opposition in her bid to retain the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. Top contenders Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Świątek all arrive in competitive form, promising a highly volatile and unpredictable women's draw over the three-week tournament.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).