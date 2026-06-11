On This Day in 2023: Novak Djokovic Wins Record 23rd Grand Slam By Clinching French Open Title

On June 11, 2023, the tennis world watched as Novak Djokovic etched his name further into the annals of sporting greatness, capturing his unprecedented 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title at the French Open. The historic victory at Roland Garros saw the then 36-year-old Serbian superstar overcome Norway's Casper Ruud in the final, asserting his dominance with a straight-sets triumph. Srishti Kiran: Bengaluru's 13-Year-Old Becomes World No. 1 in U13 Tennis.

The final, held on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris, lasted three hours and thirteen minutes, concluding with a decisive scoreline of 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5. This momentous win not only marked Djokovic's third French Open crown but also made him the first man in tennis history to achieve a 'triple career Grand Slam,' meaning he has won each of the four major tournaments at least three times. At 36 years and 20 days old, Djokovic also became the oldest-ever singles champion at the clay-court major.

A Glimpse at Greatness

Djokovic's 23rd major title officially broke the tie he held with long-time rival Rafael Nadal, who had 22 Grand Slams. This achievement underscored Djokovic's relentless pursuit of records and solidified his status as one of the sport's all-time titans. As of June 11, 2026, Djokovic has further extended his incredible career, holding a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Alexander Zverev Crowned French Open 2026 Champion to Seal First Grand Slam Title.

June 11: A Day for Tennis Milestones

Beyond Djokovic's modern-day heroics, June 11 has historically been a significant date for tennis:

1938: American tennis legend Don Budge claimed victory in the French Open final, defeating Roderich Menzel 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, adding to his formidable resume.

1938: French trailblazer Simonne Mathieu secured the first of her consecutive French Open women's singles titles, beating Nelly Adamson 6-0, 6-3.

1989: American prodigy Michael Chang famously defeated Sweden's Stefan Edberg in a thrilling five-set French Open final (6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2).

1995: Austrian clay-court specialist Thomas Muster emerged victorious over Michael Chang in the French Open final (7-5, 6-2, 6-4).

Today in Tennis (June 11, 2026)

In a more contemporary event on this very day, tennis fans will be keeping an eye on 44-year-old Serena Williams, who, alongside 19-year-old partner Victoria Mboko, is scheduled to compete in a doubles quarterfinal match at the Queen's Club. They are set to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund, a match that hints at a potential Wimbledon 2026 campaign for the legendary American.

Three years on from his monumental achievement in Paris, Novak Djokovic's 23rd Grand Slam remains a powerful reminder of his unparalleled drive and enduring legacy, with June 11 continuing to mark significant moments in tennis history, both past and present.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).