Where To Watch Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva French Open 2026 Final Free Live Streaming Online

A thrilling conclusion awaits at Roland Garros as Polish sensation Maja Chwalinska, the tournament's first-ever qualifier to reach the women's singles final, battles it out against the formidable eighth seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia. This highly anticipated French Open 2026 Women's Singles Final promises an electrifying encounter on the iconic clay courts of Court Philippe-Chatrier today, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Chwalinska's journey has been nothing short of a fairy tale, defying expectations with her world No. 114 ranking to overcome top seeds and secure her place in history. Across the net, the 19-year-old Andreeva, currently ranked No. 8 in the world, aims to cap off her impressive tournament run with a maiden Grand Slam title.

When is Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva French Open 2026 Final?

The French Open 2026 Women's Singles Final between Maja Chwalinska and Mirra Andreeva is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2026. The match is set to begin at 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) in Paris. For tennis enthusiasts in India, this translates to a prime-time viewing experience, with the match commencing at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva French Open 2026 Final in India?

Indian tennis fans can rejoice as the French Open 2026 Women's Singles Final will be broadcast live across various platforms. Sony Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcast partnership for Roland Garros in India and the Indian subcontinent until 2027.

Live Telecast:

Sony Ten 1 Sony Ten 1 HD Sony Ten 2 Sony Ten 2 HD Sony Ten 3 Sony Ten 3 HD Sony Ten 4 Sony Ten 4 HD

Live Streaming Online:

SonyLIV app and website FanCode app and website

Player Profiles and Head-to-Head

Player Nationality Age (as of June 6, 2026) Current/Highest Ranking Key Achievement at FO 2026 Maja Chwalinska Poland 25 No. 114 / No. 113 First qualifier to reach French Open women's singles final Mirra Andreeva Russia 19 No. 8 / No. 5 Reached first Grand Slam final

Head-to-Head: This will be the first professional meeting between Maja Chwalinska and Mirra Andreeva. Both players will be vying for their inaugural Grand Slam title, promising a captivating battle on the Parisian clay. Don't miss this historic French Open 2026 Women's Singles Final!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).