The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 is in its end-game, with the IND vs ENG 5th Test going into Day 5, with the England national cricket team looking firm favourites to win the contest at The Oval, while the India national cricket team is hopeful of a miracle to ensure the series ends in a 2-2 draw. England are just 35 runs away from winning IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, while India need four wickets to clinch the fifth and final match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and draw the series level 2-2. The IND vs ENG 5th 2025 is headed into Day 5 thanks to rain delays on Day 4, enforcing a delayed result, which at one point looked inevitable. How will the weather behave on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Will it rain in London during the India vs England fifth and final Test 2025 Day 5? Continue reading to find out. Chris Woakes Injury Update: Joe Root Confirms England Star Is Available To Bat Despite Suffering Shoulder Injury During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Starting Day 4, England needed 324, while India had to claim eight wickets, which looked the most probable, but Harry Brook and Joe Root had other plans. The duo added a 195-run stand, with both batters scoring tons, putting England on the cusp of a historic win. However, the first rain delayed their win, and then the Indian bowlers produced a spirited performance to pick quick wickets and take the contest into Day 5.

London Weather Live Updates of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5

Much like all days thus far in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, the weather forecast for London is cloudy and has rain in store. Day 5 will start with overcast conditions, with the rains making their full presence felt around noon until 4 PM local time. With their approach, England looks poised to get the remaining 35 in a matter of overs. It is unlikely that rain will play spoilsport on Day 5.

