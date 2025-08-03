England national cricket team veteran batter Joe Root has confirmed that Chris Woakes is available to bat on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London. It is to be noted that veteran pacer Chris Woakes was ruled out of the remainder of The Oval Test due to a serious shoulder injury on Day 1. The England pacer landed awkwardly while saving a boundary and had to leave the field in pain. After the end of Day 4, during the press conference, Joe Root confirmed that Woakes is available for batting if needed.

Injured Chris Woakes Ready to Bat, Confirms Joe Root

Chris Woakes will bat if needed confirms Joe Root at Press Conference says he has faced some throw downs as well #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/5X7lzUU4EM — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) August 3, 2025

