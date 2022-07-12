The 2022 World Athletics Championships is here, knocking on the door. The global event, which is going to be held at the Hayward Field stadium in Eugene, USA, will start from July 15 and end on July 24. India, who have been unable to make a notable mark in this event, winning only one medal in the form of Anju Bobby George's long jump bronze in 2003. However, this time Indian athletes will go into the Championships with high hope as the national team will have Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra with them in Oregon. Among the Indian athletes, 2022 Tokyo Summer Olympic Gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, who missed his shot to take part at this event in 2019 due to injury, would be looking to claim top honours here in the Athletics Championships. World Athletics Championships Scheduled for July 15-24 in 2022 to Avoid Clash With Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 24-year old got a ticket straight to Oregon Championships courtesy of his world-record 87.58m Javelin throw in Tokyo. In men's shot put category, another Olympian, Tajinderpal Singh Toor is also with the Indian contingent to Oregon22. Avinash Sable has also breached the qualifying mark in the 3000m steeplechase category. Priyanka Goswami, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Kumar are the three race walkers who have also qualified for the World Athletics Championships due to their fine performance in National Race Walking Championship last year. India will have a 23-member team in their 2022 global athletics championships.

List of Indian Athletes Who Qualified for 2022 World Athletics Championships:

Name of Athletes Event Category 1. Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw 2. Rohit Yadav Men’s Javelin Throw 3. Annu Rani Women’s Javelin Throw 4. MP Jabir Men’s 400m Hurdles 5. Avinash Sable Men’s 3000m Steeplechase 6. Parul Chowdhury Women’s 3000m Steeplechase 7. Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put 8. Priyanka Goswami Women's 20km Race Walk 9. Sandeep Kumar Men's 20km Race Walk 10. Jeswin Aldrin Men's Long Jump 11. Muhammed Anees Yahiya Men's Long Jump 12. Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump 13. Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple jump 14. Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple jump 15. Eldhose Paul Men's Triple jump 16. Parul Chaudhary Women's 3000m Steeplechase 17. Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv) Men's 4x400m Relay 18. Noah Nirmal Tom Men's 4x400m Relay 19. Naganathan Pandi Men's 4x400m Relay 20. Muhammed Ajmal Men's 4x400m Relay 21. Rajesh Ramesh Men's 4x400m Relay 22. Muhammed Anas Yahiya Men's 4x400m Relay 23. S Dhanalakshmi Women's 200m

Indian athletes will kick off their World Athletics Championships 2022 campaign on July 16 at 1:30 pm IST through Women's 20km race walk event category. Around 49 events will take place across 10 days and around 150 medals are on offer. This is the 18th edition of the global competition in which almost 1980 athletes from nearly 190 nations are participating in various events. The United States of America (USA) will host this event for the first time in the country's history.

