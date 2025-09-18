The men's Javelin Throw final in the World Athletics Championships 2025 had many twists and turns waiting for the fans and the final results shocked everyone. Ahead of the competition, Diamond League 2025 winner Germany's Julian Weber, defending champion India's Neeraj Chopra and defending Olympic Champion Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem were favourites to take the top three positions, but surprising all, 2012 London Olympics champion Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago took the gold medal with a throw of 88.16M. Grenada's Anderson Peters (87.38M) finished second and won the silver medal while USA's Curtis Thompson (86.67M) won the bronze. Although Peters was in a the list of athletes who could finish in the podium place, Walcott and Thompson exceeded expectations. Sachin Yadav Finishes Fourth In Men's Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2025; Achieves New Personal Best.

Another athlete who exceeded expectations was India's Sachin Yadav. Although Neeraj Chopra had been shouldering all the expectations from India, they had a second athlete in the final as well and Sachin ended up finishing higher than Neeraj. Neeraj finished eighth in the final. Despite that, India kept their hopes up as Sachin kept landing consistent throws. His first throw was his new personal best of 86.27M and it brought him temporarily into bronze medal position. He kept hitting the 85M mark and in his remaining throws achieved distances of 85.96M and 85.71M. In the end, he was beaten by Thompson and he showed India that they can rely on him in the coming years. Fans eager to know more about Sachin Yadav, will get the entire information here.

Who is Sachin Yadav?

#Sachin Yadav was born on October 25, 1999.

# Sachin is currently 25 years old.

# Sachin was born and brought up in Khekra village in Uttar Pradesh, India.

# He started his playing life as a cricketer but his shoulder strength made him transition to Javelin throw.

# Sachin started Javelin Throw career at the age of 19.

# Sachin's height of 6 feet 5 inches along with his strong built helps him flourish in the spot.

# He showed steady progress from 2020. Going up from 67M to achieving 82M consistently by 2024.

# In 2021, he fractured his throwing elbow twice in quick succession and considered quitting the sport.

#Sachin's father and Sachin had to take small loans to pay for his treatment.

# His coach Naval Singh brough his career back to track.

# Neeraj Chopra once compared Sachin's throwing style with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

# Representing the Uttar Pradesh Police, he clinched the gold medal at the All India Police Athletics Championships in 2024.

# His throw of 84.21M in the competition broke a 30-year-old meet record previously held by Satbir Singh.

# Sachin secured the gold medal at the Indian Grand Prix 3 with a throw of 82.69M.

# He also won the gold medal at the 38th National Games in 2025.

# He registered one his best throws in the competition, achieving 84.39M.

# He won the silver medal at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships competing with Arshad Nadeem.

# He registered his previous personal best distance of 85.16M in the competition.

# In the Neeraj Chopra classic, Sachin fourth with a throw of 82.33M. Keshorn Walcott Wins Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2025; Anderson Peters Gets Silver, Curtis Thompson Finishes With Bronze.

After Neeraj Chopra's rise and his victory in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the World Athletics Championships 2023, India has seen a surge in the talent supply for the Javelin Throw event. There are several athletes who have crossed the 80M mark including Kishore Kumar Jena who won a medal in Asian Games 2023. Despite that, barely anyone has been considered the next big thing like Sachin has been. His performance in the World Athletics Championships 2025 has proved it and made India believe that they have more than one Neeraj Chopra.

