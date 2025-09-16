Mumbai, September 16: Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia expressed his confidence the Indian contingent will bring home more than 20 medals at the World Para Athletics Championships. India is all set to host its biggest-ever para sporting event World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 27 to October 5 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with a record 73-member Indian contingent gearing up for the challenge. Prasar Bharati Announced As Official Broadcast Partner of World Para Athletics Championships 2025.

"We have 73 athletes in the squad, the largest-ever Indian contingent at a World Para Athletics Championships. This reflects the depth and progress of para-sport in our country. At the previous edition in Kobe, India won 17 medals. With a stronger team this time, I am confident we will surpass 20 medals and create history on home soil," Jhajharia said.

"Every member of this squad, whether making their debut or returning as an experienced athlete, has overcome immense challenges to reach this stage. They carry the aspirations of a new generation, and I am certain their performances will inspire many more across the country to take up sport and dream without limits," he added.

"This will be the largest para-sport event ever staged on Indian soil, with participation confirmed from 104 countries and more than 2,200 para-athletes and support staff.

"In keeping with this scale, the Indian contingent is one of the most iconic in World Championships history. While Haryana has traditionally been a powerhouse, this time we also have athletes from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and several other states, showcasing the true diversity of our nation.”

The Indian squad is a blend of seasoned campaigners and promising debutants. Led by star javelin thrower, two-time Paralympic gold medallist, and defending world champion Sumit Antil, the team also features illustrious names such as Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, Simran Sharma, Preeti Pal, Navdeep, Dharambir Nain, and Pranav Soorma.

Consistent performers at national and international tournaments, including Rinku Hooda, who will aim to convert his 2023 Paris World Championships silver into gold, also strengthen the squad. Ekta Bhyan will defend her gold in the Club Throw F51 event, highlighting India’s medal-winning potential.

This year, a record 35 athletes will make their World Championships debut for India. Among them, Mahendra Gurjar has already made headlines, setting a world record with a 61.17m throw in the men's F42 javelin at the Nottwil Grand Prix in Switzerland earlier this year. These selections reflect not only the depth of talent but also the grit, determination, and growing dominance of Indian para-athletes on the global stage.

The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships is a landmark event in many ways, marking the first time India is hosting this prestigious tournament. The expanded competition programme features 186 medal events, 15 more than the last edition in Kobe, including 101 for men, 84 for women, and one mixed event.

The Championships are set to be a defining moment for Indian sport, celebrating the resilience, skill, and spirit of the nation’s para-athletes while inspiring the next generation to dream big. Prasar Bharati has been named the Official Broadcast Partner, bringing the excitement of the Championships live to audiences across the country.

