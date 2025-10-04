Mumbai, October 4: When Markus Rehm soared to 8.43m at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships taking place in New Delhi, he not only claimed his eighth successive world title but also ended one of the most extraordinary partnerships in para sport history. Behind the gold medal lay a quiet yet powerful story: a 16-year bond between athlete and coach, between Rehm and Steffi Nerius, that began in India and fittingly concluded in India. Nishad Kumar, Simran Sharma Shine As Team India Continues Strong Run at World Para Athletics Championships 2025.

Sixteen years ago, a lanky German long jumper and his new coach stepped into a packed stadium in Bangalore for their first international event together. The teenager was raw, driven, and searching for himself after losing his right leg in a wakeboarding accident at the age of 14. His coach, Steffi Nerius, was already a world champion in her own right — a javelin thrower who had stood on podiums, felt the weight of pressure, and knew what it meant to win.

“That competition in India was our start.” Rehm recalled. “It was the first time we went abroad together. I was nervous, unsure of who I was. She gave me belief. That was the start of a fantastic journey and I am happy that it comes to an end in India itself. Our first international meet was here. Now we finish here. It feels like life wrote this story,” he said with a smile.

As the German national anthem played and the medal was placed around his neck, Rehm touched his headband again. The tribute was modest, but to him, it meant everything. “Steffi deserves her weekends now, her time with her family,” he said softly. “I can’t give enough back for what she gave me.”

For Rehm, sport had always been identity. "I was the sporty kid, the one who ran fast and jumped far," he said. "After the accident, I lost that in one day. It was like losing who I was."

Nerius understood. Her approach was never just about technique or fitness; it was about rekindling the spirit of a teenager who believed his dreams were lost. Training sessions included as much conversation as drills. She constantly reminded him that the man he aspired to become was still within him — he just needed to rediscover himself.

“Sports gave me my identity back,” Rehm said. “But it was Steffi who gave me the path.”

Their record of achievement reveals only part of the story. When Rehm started, the long jump world record for amputees was below 7 metres. Under Nerius, they broke through every barrier: first 7 metres, then 7.50, then the hallowed 8-metre mark, and eventually an extraordinary 8.72m in 2023, a distance that would challenge able-bodied jumpers.

“She always pushed me beyond what I thought possible,” Rehm said. “Whenever I thought we had reached the limit, she showed me there was still another step.”

At training in Leverkusen, Nerius was known for her calm authority. She was precise about details — the angle of takeoff, the rhythm of the approach, the timing of the jump. Yet she balanced this with humanity. Teammates often remarked that their relationship resembled less a coach and athlete, more a family bond.

Rehm often describes their relationship as “more than just coach and athlete.”

They travelled the world together, endured long nights of preparation, dealt with injuries, and celebrated victories. “She joined me for half of my life,” he said, his voice catching. “As an athlete, as a person — she changed me.”

It wasn't unusual, for instance, to see Nerius carry his kit bag through airports when he was exhausted after competitions. Or to find her staying late after training, watching his jumps on video repeatedly, searching for that tiny tweak that could mean another 10 centimetres.

“She cared not only about the jump,” Rehm said, “but about me.”

Rehm’s story is far from over. He has already chosen to join a Dutch training group in Amsterdam alongside world champion Fleur Jong, seeking new insights and fresh challenges. He still dreams of surpassing his own 8.72m world record. “I’m still a dreamer,” he laughed. “There’s more distance out there.”

But wherever his journey takes him, a part of it will forever belong to Steffi Nerius. In a world where coach-athlete relationships often break under pressure, theirs endured. Sixteen years, eight world titles, and a world record — but beyond the medals, it was built on respect, care, and trust. On that night in Delhi, as Markus Rehm waved to the crowd and walked off the track, it wasn’t just a champion leaving the pit. It was the closing chapter of one of para athletics’ most inspiring partnerships.

