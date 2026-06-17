Microsoft Surface Pro 12, Microsoft Surface Laptop 8 Launched With Snapdragon X2 Chips; Check Expected India Price, Specs and Features

Microsoft today unleashed its latest computing powerhouses, the next-generation Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop 8, both making their debut with Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon X2 Plus and Snapdragon X2 Elite chipsets. This launch marks a significant stride in Microsoft's commitment to AI-accelerated experiences and extended battery life across its premium device lineup, with consumer availability commencing yesterday, June 16, 2026.

The new devices, often referred to as Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop 8 in reports, are positioned as a direct follow-up to the Snapdragon X series-powered models from 2024, bringing substantial upgrades under the hood. Snap SPECS AR Glasses Debuted; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Microsoft Surface Laptops Performance and AI Prowess

At the heart of these new Surface machines are the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus and Snapdragon X2 Elite processors. Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and Snapdragon X2 Elite in September 2025, highlighting their superior performance, multi-day battery life, and groundbreaking AI capabilities. The Snapdragon X2 Plus was announced in January 2026 at CES 2026. The Snapdragon X2 Elite, for instance, features a Hexagon NPU capable of 80 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second), making these PCs incredibly adept at handling concurrent AI experiences, crucial for Microsoft's Copilot+ initiatives.

Microsoft touts up to 53% faster graphics performance for the new Surface Pro compared to its predecessor, thanks to the integrated Adreno GPU within the Snapdragon X2 series. The Surface Laptop offers up to 58% faster graphics performance than the previous generation of its notebook. This translates to smoother multitasking, enhanced creative workflows, and more responsive daily usage.

Microsoft Surface Laptops Design and Display Innovations

The Surface Pro 12 maintains its signature 2-in-1 versatility with a 13-inch display, now offering an optional OLED panel for deeper blacks, higher contrast, and improved color accuracy. It is available in classic Platinum, sophisticated Black, and a new stylish Dune colorway. The device also supports a new Flex Keyboard and a Slim Pen with haptic feedback functionality, enhancing the user experience.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 8 arrives in both 13.8-inch and 15-inch LCD display variants, both featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. In addition to Platinum, Black, and Dune, the Surface Laptop 8 introduces a fresh Jade green color option. A notable upgrade for the Surface Laptop is an enhanced trackpad that delivers subtle haptic feedback across Windows and various applications.

Microsoft Surface Laptops Battery Life and Connectivity

Both new Surface devices promise exceptional battery life, a hallmark of the Snapdragon X series. The 13-inch Surface Pro 12 offers up to 15.5 hours of video playback, while the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 8 can last up to an impressive 20 hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The Surface Pro features two USB-C ports and a Surface Connect port for versatile connections. The Surface Laptop 8 offers two USB-C/USB4 ports and one USB-A port.

Microsoft Surface Laptops Price and Availability (Global and India Outlook)

For consumers in the U.S., the new Surface Pro 12 starts at $1,499 with a Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and 16GB of RAM, though the keyboard and stylus are sold separately. The Surface Laptop 8 begins at $1,599 for a similar configuration. Microsoft is offering launch promotions in the U.S., including a free Surface Pro 13-inch Keyboard with the purchase of a Surface Pro 13-inch, or a free Surface Arc Mouse with the Surface Laptop, valid from June 16 through June 30. Business editions of both devices are slated for availability starting July 14, 2026.

As of June 17, 2026, specific pricing and official launch details for the Snapdragon X2-powered Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop 8 in the Indian market are yet to be announced. Potential customers in India should await local announcements for pricing, configurations, and availability. Previous generation Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition models with Snapdragon X Plus/Elite were available in India, with prices for the Surface Pro 11 (2024 Laptop, Snapdragon X Plus/16GB/256GB SSD) starting around ₹1,24,999.

Brett Ostrum, Corporate Vice President of Surface at Microsoft, commented on the extensive investment, stating, “Surface is investing everywhere. From entry points to ultra-premium performance, from the enterprise to the individual maker.” Reliance Jio IPO: India’s Largest Telecom Giant Expected To File Draft Papers for USD 4 Billion Public Offering Ahead of RIL AGM.

This launch underscores Microsoft's strategic pivot towards ARM-based processors for its flagship devices, aiming to deliver enhanced AI experiences and superior power efficiency to a global audience.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).