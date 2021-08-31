Apple's iPhone 13 Series is rumoured to be launched globally next month. For the past couple of months, we have heard several speculations regarding the specifications, features and other details of the upcoming iPhone lineup. Now, ahead of its launch, a new iPhone has been reportedly spotted in Apple's own popular Web TV Series 'Ted Lasso'. The second season's episode six, named 'The Signal' reveals two scenes in which an Apple phone has been spotted with a notch-less display and an iOS user interface. Apple iPhone 13 Series To Reportedly Feature LEO Satellite Communication Connectivity.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Apple TV)

The spotted phone is said to be an iPhone 13 as it sports two rear cameras. As per the previously leaked specifications, the vanilla model under the iPhone 13 series will get dual rear cameras. So it is possible that the device spotted in the TV series could be iPhone 13 smartphone. However, it seems unlikely that Apple will leak the iPhone 13 design in such a way.

As per a new report, the spotted Apple iPhone could also be an iPhone 12 device. Also, it is possible that Apple might be hiding the design of its upcoming iPhone with the help of special effects. Since the iPhone X launch, the Cupertino based tech giant has offered a large notch for Face ID components and selfie cameras.

The upcoming iPhone lineup is said to come with a smaller notch as the company plans to either shift the Face ID components to under screen or opt for a Touch ID sensor. However, this is just speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

