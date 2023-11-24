New Delhi, November 24:Apple is sending a team of experts to delve deep into the issue of some Indian politicians receiving threats notifications last month, warning them of state-sponsored hackers targeting their devices. The Apple team consists of technical and cybersecurity experts and will visit India soon to further look into the issue, reliable sources told IANS on Friday. The threat notification probe is currently being conducted by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

In October, Opposition MPs, including Shiv Sena's (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress' Pawan Khera and Shashi Tharoor, AAP's Raghav Chadha, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said they received a notification from Apple stating that their devices were being targeted by state-sponsored attackers. Elon Musk Joins Controversy Around Annie Altman Who Accused Her Brothers Sam Altman and Jack Altman of Sexually, Physically and Financially Abusing Her.

Apple had sent "threat notifications" to individuals whose accounts are in nearly 150 countries. The company had clarified that "it does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker". Apple that it's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms. Black Friday Sale 2023: Check Out Best Amazon Deals Available on Electronic Items, Smartphones, Gaming Laptops, Tablets and More.

“State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected," the tech giant had said in a statement. Apple had said it was “unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2023 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).