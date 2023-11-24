Mumbai, November 24: The Black Friday Sale 2023 has begun in the United States, and several online stores have started providing huge discounts and offers to customers. Black Friday marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the country followed by the excitement of Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving, people greeted each other and expressed gratitude over traditional meals and delicacies. Yesterday, people shared traditional roasted turkey and many other delicious items.

E-commerce giants like Amazon offer the best deals on certain smartphones, tablets, and gaming laptops under the "Black Friday Deal". Some of the smartphones featured on Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023 are available at a maximum of 28% off, and gaming laptops are available at a maximum of 45% off on their listed price. If you have been holding back from buying your favourite device, this is an excellent time to consider these options. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023: Amazon Offers Smartphones and Tablets at Lowest Prices, Check Out Exciting Offers and Deals.

Best Black Friday Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops:

During Amazon Black Friday 2023, Amazon offers the maximum discounts and deals on devices like Samsung Galaxy smartphones, ASUS ROG gaming laptops, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Fitbit brand's smart wearable watches, and more. Here is the list of different categories that offer branded devices at discounted rates during Black Friday 2023. Black Friday 2023 FAQs: When Does Black Friday Sale Start? What and When Is Cyber Monday? Is Black Friday Bank Holiday? Here's All You Need to Know.

Smartphones: Amazon has listed its mid-range and premium smartphones at discounted rates on the website. The budget or mid and higher-mid range devices include Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. Premium smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are also featured for Black Friday sale on Amazon. The discount for these devices ranges from 20% to 25% maximum.

Gaming Laptops: In the gaming laptop segment, multiple brands are featured in Amazon Black Friday sales, like Acer, ASUS, Razer, and MSI. The highest discount is on the Razer Black 14 and Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, with 49% and 45% off the listed price, respectively.

Tablets: Amazon has listed Samsung and Lenovo brands under "Black Friday Deals". The devices are listed on the website with a maximum of 45% off. The website lists the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with a 10.5-inch screen and 128GB with a 45% maximum discount.

Amazon also has listed devices like headphones, speakers, true wireless earbuds, and smart health-and-fitness watches. The brands included in the smartwatch segment include Fitbit, with up to 38% discounts. Sony headphones, speakers and TWS are available at a maximum of 38% off. Black Friday sale is considered the lowest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2023 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).