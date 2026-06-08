New Delhi, June 8: US-based technology giant Apple is expected to unveil a series of artificial intelligence (AI)-focused updates and new software capabilities as its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) begins on Monday, according to multiple reports. The conference -- which traditionally focuses on software and developer tools rather than hardware launches -- is likely to provide insights into Apple's evolving AI strategy as the company seeks to catch up with rivals in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence race.

Reports suggest that Apple could announce significant upgrades to Siri, including making the voice assistant more conversational, context-aware and capable of handling more complex multi-step tasks powered by AI. According to reports, the company is also expected to showcase improvements across its ecosystem spanning iPhones, iPads and Mac devices, with a stronger focus on integrating AI features more deeply into consumer experiences. Apple WWDC 2026: Apple Intelligence, iOS 27, macOS 27 and More To Take Center Stage Today.

An enhanced Siri could emerge as one of the centrepieces of Apple's AI strategy, potentially evolving into a more agentic assistant capable of remembering previous interactions and completing multiple actions through a single request.

In addition, the company is expected to provide updates on broader AI capabilities as it attempts to strengthen its position against competitors that have moved aggressively into generative AI over the past two years. Moreover, the conference carries added significance as it is expected to be the final WWDC under Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook before leadership transitions to John Ternus in September, according to multiple reports.

Cook announced his retirement earlier this year after leading the company for around 15 years, a period during which Apple witnessed significant growth driven largely by the success of its iPhone ecosystem. Ternus -- who has spent more than two decades at Apple and currently oversees hardware engineering across major product lines -- is widely viewed as the leading successor to take charge during a period of major technological shifts driven by AI. Apple WWDC 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch.

According to many experts, this year's conference could serve as an important signal of how Apple intends to navigate the next phase of competition as artificial intelligence reshapes the global technology landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).