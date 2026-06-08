Apple WWDC 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch

Apple will officially kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) today, Monday, June 8. The five-day, primarily online event will commence with the highly anticipated opening keynote presentation broadcasting live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Serving as the launchpad for Apple’s next generation of software ecosystem updates, the keynote is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. IST).

Where to Stream the Keynote Live

Apple is making the presentation accessible across multiple platforms, allowing viewers to tune in free of charge from almost any device.

Official Website: The stream will be hosted directly on Apple’s dedicated Events page (apple.com) and is compatible with most modern mobile and desktop web browsers.

YouTube: A live broadcast will be available on Apple's official YouTube channel, offering features like localized scheduling reminders and cross-platform television app support.

Apple TV App: Users can stream the keynote through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, and compatible smart TVs.

For software developers seeking a technical breakdown, Apple will also host its "Platforms State of the Union" address later in the day at 1:00 p.m. PT. This session will stream via the Apple Developer app and website. Apple WWDC 2026: Apple Intelligence, iOS 27, macOS 27 and More To Take Center Stage Today.

Apple WWDC 2026 Live Streaming

Key Timings by Region

Because the event streams globally, the opening keynote will air at varying times depending on local time zones:

City / Region Local Time (June 8) Cupertino / Los Angeles (PDT) 10:00 a.m. New York / Toronto (EDT) 1:00 p.m. London (BST) 6:00 p.m. Berlin / Paris (CEST) 7:00 p.m. New Delhi (IST) 10:30 p.m. Singapore / Beijing (SGT/CST) 1:00 a.m. (June 9) Tokyo (JST) 2:00 a.m. (June 9)

What to Expect: AI and Ecosystem Overhauls

Industry analysts widely anticipate WWDC 2026 to center heavily on artificial intelligence. Following the initial rollout of Apple Intelligence, the company is expected to debut a completely re-engineered version of Siri. Internally codenamed "Campo," the updated virtual assistant will reportedly shift toward a full conversational chatbot model, offering multi-step task completion and deeper on-screen awareness across native applications. iOS 27 Launch at WWDC 2026: Siri AI Overhaul, New Features, Release Timeline and Device Compatibility.

Beyond standalone AI features, Apple will preview the upcoming major versions of its core operating systems, collectively designated as the "27" generation. This includes iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27. Reports indicate that iOS 27 may prioritize performance stability, code optimization, and a new typing-first AI interface accessible directly from the home screen.

Leadership transitions also add unique context to this year's conference. Wall Street analysts note that this event will likely be the final WWDC keynote led by long-time CEO Tim Cook, before John Ternus is expected to take over the chief executive role later this autumn.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).