New Delhi, February 1: Fintech major BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Rohan Khara as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Khara will be leading product development and innovation, designing of merchants and consumer products, and user research teams across the BharatPe Group of companies.

"My focus as the CPO will not only be to build innovative products that drive immense value for our end users (merchants and consumers), but also balance innovation with fiscal prudence," Khara said in a statement. "We will continue to launch new products that cater to the requirements of our target segments, while driving business value by adding to the bottom line," he added. Payments Bank Services Have Been Curtailed by RBI Over ‘Persistent Non-Compliances and Continued Material Supervisory Concerns’: Report.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Khara was the Managing Director (MD) at FairMoney India. He has 17 years of rich experience across various facets of product management, design and innovation. Khara has spent the last eight years building & scaling financial services products across fintech startups in three emerging markets -- India, Indonesia and Nigeria. During his professional journey, he has led product roles across a range of startups, including MobiKwik and Quikr. YouTube, Facebook and Instagram ‘Most Used Social Media Platforms’ Among US Adults, Says Report.

"Rohan’s extensive experience will be instrumental in BharatPe’s product innovation play, in turn, catapulting our growth to the next level, as we continue with our journey to empower millions of merchants and customers," said Nalin Negi, CFO and interim CEO, BharatPe. Khara has also been the Chief Product Officer at FairMoney for Nigeria and India markets before he was elevated to MD for its India business. He has completed his Master of Science, Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University.

