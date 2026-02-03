Mumbai, February 3: On Monday, February 2, the Indian stock market staged a powerful recovery, rebounding from the sharp sell-off witnessed during the special Sunday Budget session. The BSE Sensex surged 944 points (1.17 per cent) to close at 81,666, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 263 points (1.06 per cent) to reclaim the psychological 25,000 level, ending at 25,088. Investor sentiment was bolstered by the government's aggressive capital expenditure (capex) target of INR 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 and a decline in global crude oil prices, which offset initial concerns over the hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives. The rally was broad-based, led by heavyweights like Power Grid (up nearly 8 per cent), Reliance Industries, and Adani Ports, though the IT sector remained a laggard with Infosys and TCS ending in the red. That said, investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell shares as the stock market opens for business today, February 3.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, several stocks are likely to be in the spotlight during Tuesday' trading session. These include shares of Bajaj Housing Finance, Ather Energy, Tata Chemicals, PB Fintech, Aditya Birla Lifestyle, and RailTel. That said, it's important to know how the above-mentioned stocks performed during the last trading session on Monday, February 2. At the end of the closing bell on February 2, stocks of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL), Ather Energy Limited (NSE: ATHERENERG) and Tata Chemicals Limited (NSE: TATACHEM) all saw mixed results. Stock Market Holidays in February 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check Full List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

While shares of Ather Energy Limited (NSE: ATHERENERG) and Tata Chemicals Limited (NSE: TATACHEM) ended in red after falling by INR 16 and INR 15.90 each, stocks of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL) closed in green after rising by INR 0.07. Similarly, shares of PB Fintech Limited (NSE: POLICYBZR), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (NSE: ABLBL) and Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) also witnessed varied results. Notably, stocks of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (NSE: ABLBL) and Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) closed in green after recording growth of INR 1.84 and INR 6.45 each.

Whereas shares of PB Fintech Limited (NSE: POLICYBZR) ended last trading session of Monday, February 2 on a negative note after falling by INR 74.10.

