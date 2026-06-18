Claude Down: Anthropic’s Popular Chatbot Experiences Global Outage; Users Report ‘Conversation Not Found’ Errors

Anthropic’s popular AI chatbot Claude experienced a significant outage on 18 June 2026, leaving many users unable to access chats or generate responses. Reports emerged early in the day, with users noting that conversations appeared in history but displayed “Conversation not found” errors when opened, while new prompts went unanswered.

Claude AI Down: Scope of the Disruption

The issue affected Claude’s main chat interface across web and desktop platforms for a large number of users globally. Some reported that Claude Code continued to function, offering a temporary workaround. However, Anthropic’s official status page showed no indication of problems, prompting frustration among affected individuals. Facebook, Instagram Down Today? Thousands Report Outage As Meta Users Face Feed Refresh and Login Issues Worldwide.

Claude Down: User Reactions and Workarounds

Social media quickly filled with complaints and memes as developers and professionals found their workflows interrupted. Many turned to alternatives like ChatGPT or attempted basic fixes such as logging out and back in. Others highlighted the growing reliance on AI tools, noting that even brief downtimes can disrupt productivity.

Anthropic's Claude Background on Recent Claude Issues

This outage follows previous instances where Anthropic services faced temporary restrictions or technical challenges. Claude has gained strong popularity for its advanced reasoning capabilities, making reliability a key concern for heavy users in coding, research, and content creation. Anthropic has not yet issued a detailed public statement on the cause or resolution timeline. ChatGPT Down: OpenAI's AI Service Suffers Outage Globally Including India; Social Media Reacts With Funny Memes, GIFs and Jokes.

What Users Can Do?

Those impacted are advised to check Anthropic’s status page for updates, try alternative access methods where available, or switch to other AI platforms in the meantime. The incident underscores the importance of robust infrastructure as AI tools become integral to daily work.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).