Facebook, Instagram Down Today? Thousands Report Outage As Meta Users Face Feed Refresh and Login Issues Worldwide

Facebook and Instagram users across several countries reported widespread service disruptions on Friday evening, with thousands complaining that the popular social media platforms were not working properly. The outage triggered a surge in reports on outage-tracking platform Downdetector, raising concerns about a possible technical issue affecting Meta's services globally.

According to user reports, the problems began around 7 PM IST, with Facebook and Instagram feeds failing to refresh, content not loading, and certain features becoming inaccessible. Users from India, the United States, Europe, and other regions reported experiencing similar issues, suggesting the disruption was not limited to a single country or network provider. Google Search Down: Users Across India, US and Other Regions Report ‘500 Internal Server Error’ During Global Outage.

As the outage spread, many users turned to X and other online platforms to confirm whether others were facing the same problem. Several users reported that Instagram timelines were not updating, while Facebook users complained of blank feeds, slow performance, and difficulties accessing the platform. Some also experienced login-related issues and problems using specific features.

The outage appeared to impact Facebook Messenger as well, causing further disruption across Meta's ecosystem of apps. While some users were still able to access the websites, others said the mobile applications were struggling to load content or refresh feeds. ChatGPT Down: OpenAI's AI Service Suffers Outage Globally Including India; Social Media Reacts With Funny Memes, GIFs and Jokes.

Downdetector recorded more than 100,000 reports related to Facebook during the peak of the disruption, highlighting the scale of the issue. Reports for Instagram also increased sharply as users continued to flag problems.

At the time of publishing, Meta had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the outage or provided a timeline for restoring services. The varying nature of the problems has led many to believe the disruption is linked to Meta's backend infrastructure rather than users' devices or internet connections.

Users experiencing issues are advised to monitor official updates from Meta and wait for services to return to normal. Basic troubleshooting measures such as restarting apps or switching networks are unlikely to resolve a widespread server-side outage.

More details are expected once Meta confirms the cause of the disruption and provides an update on service restoration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).