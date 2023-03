New Delhi, March 16: SaaS platform for online stores Dukaan has laid off nearly 30 per cent of its workforce, or around 60 employees -- its second layoff in about six months.

Inc42 reported that the latest layoffs impacted employees in the sales team and accounts. According to the report, the retail tech platform "shifted its focus to helping D2C brands scale up and this was the reason for the layoffs". Salesforce Layoffs: Sacking 7,000 Employees in Two-Hour Call Was Bad Idea, Says CEO Marc Benioff.

In 2021, Dukaan raised $12.4 Mn in its pre-Series A round led by 640 Oxford Ventures. It also raised $6 million in a seed round from Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed India Partners.

In the same year, Dukaan partnered homegrown hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo and e-commerce aggregation platform Shiprocket to integrate delivery into the platform for a seamless retail experience.

Founded in 2020 by Suumit Shah and Subhash Choudhary, Dukaan is a comprehensive platform that provides end-to-end solutions ranging from inventory management, promotions, sales, payment and delivery for sellers across the country. Microsoft Layoffs: Third Round of Job Cuts Hits Employees in Supply Chain, Cloud, IoT Business.

In September last year, Dukaan partnered ShareChat and Moj to enable the merchants on its platform to collaborate with creators present on ShareChat and Moj to promote their products through video and live content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).