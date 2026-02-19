Amazon Layoffs: Viral Video of India Office Party Sparks US Backlash and Claims of Offshoring Amid 16,000 Global Job Cuts

Mumbai, February 19: A short video showing employees celebrating inside an Amazon office in India has sparked significant controversy and online backlash in the United States. Critics on social media platforms, particularly X, have used the footage to claim that American jobs are being offshored to India, framing the internal celebration as a symbol of job insecurity in the US tech sector.

The outrage has intensified amidst Amazon’s ongoing global workforce reductions, which have seen thousands of roles eliminated across various regions. However, the narrative suggests that while US-based staff are facing layoffs, Indian operations are thriving at their expense, ignoring the fact that Amazon’s Indian workforce has also been substantially impacted by the same restructuring. Amazon Layoffs: Senior Engineering Leader Hemant Virmani Calls 11-Year Career Exit Blessing in Disguise.

Amazon Viral Dance Video

Amazon is laying off thousands of hardworking, skilled US workers and offshoring, citing “top global talent” It’s a different story across the ocean. No innovation and office dance parties with zero productivity@amazon is in decline due to Indian replacement of American talent pic.twitter.com/Xv8jpXvxd3 — CyberGreen09 (@CyberGreen09) February 18, 2026

Amazon Layoffs Globally, Corporate Restructuring

In January, Amazon announced it would cut at least 16,000 jobs globally as part of a strategy to reduce management layers and bureaucracy. This followed the elimination of approximately 14,000 roles by the end of 2025. While a large share of these job losses occurred in the United States—including over 2,000 layoffs in Washington state alone—hundreds of employees in Indian cities were also terminated.

The Chief People Officer of Amazon, Beth Galetti, stated that the decision was intended to strengthen the organisation by increasing ownership and efficiency. Despite this global approach, the circulating video became a lightning rod for frustration, with some users calling for consumer boycotts of Amazon products and cloud services in retaliation for perceived "betrayal" of American workers.

Anti-India Rhetoric and Misplaced Frustration

The online backlash has been accompanied by a surge in anti-India rhetoric, with some commenters attacking the productivity and innovation of Indian talent. These claims often overlook India’s critical role in handling global engineering, cloud services, and compliance for multinational firms. Experts note that office celebrations are routine corporate events and do not reflect hiring strategies or individual productivity levels. Amazon Layoffs: Fresh Round of Job Cuts on January 27 Likely to Hit 16,000 Employees, India Teams Face Bigger Impact.

This episode follows a familiar pattern where globalised workforces are targeted during periods of economic stress in the US. Similar harassment campaigns have previously been directed at companies like FedEx and Walmart. Analysts point out that the layoffs are driven by market pressures, automation, and leadership strategy rather than the actions of employees in any specific country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).