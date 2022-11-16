San Francisco, November 16: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the microblogging platform will relaunch its $8 Blue subscription service with verification from November 29 - this time more "rock solid".

He also said that with the new release, "changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service". Twitter $8 Blue Subscription Service To Return by End of Next Week, Elon Musk Confirms.

Musk had earlier paused Blue service after several fake accounts came up on Twitter, impersonating brands and celebrities. After facing a barrage of criticism, Twitter stopped the Blue service. Twitter Blue Subscription Service Suddenly Disappears on iOS App, Users Flummoxed.

In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months. Earlier, reports said that legacy verified accounts will not be charged $8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).