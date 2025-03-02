New Delhi, March 2: Flipkart has reportedly decided to shut down ANS Commerce, a full-stack e-commerce enabler it acquired in 2022, which helps brands to sell online.. The decision comes after three years of integrating the company into Flipkart’s operations. As part of the restructuring, Flipkart has also laid off several employees connected with ANS Commerce.

In 2022, Flipkart purchased ANS Commerce, a company that was founded by Amit Monga, Vibhor Sahare, Sushant Puri, and Nakul Singh. ANS Commerce was reportedly acquired by Flipkart for a sum between INR 250 crore and INR 300 crore three years ago. As per a report of Entrackr, Flipkart has decided to shut down ANS Commerce and has also laid off several employees associated with it. Grubhub Layoffs: Food Delivery Company To Lay Off 500 Employees To Align Its Business With Wonder After Takeover.

ANS Commerce, based in Gurugram, provides services that include store technology, e-commerce warehousing, performance marketing, marketplace management, and fulfillment. It collaborates with more than 100 brands, such as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, HUL, Piramal, Lakme, Nivea, Oziva, CEAT, and Bikanervala.

Flipkart spokesperson has reportedly stated that, after thorough evaluation, ANS Commerce has chosen to close its operations. As the company winds down its activities, Flipkart is dedicated to ensure a seamless transition for all stakeholders involved, including employees and customers. As per reports, the e-commerce giant plans to provide internal job opportunities within Flipkart, as well as outplacement services and severance packages to minimise the effects on employees during the transition. Google Layoffs Continue: Tech Giant Cutting More Jobs Amid Its Ongoing Restructuring Efforts and Missed Revenue in Q4 2024, Focusing on AI Investment.

In FY24, ANS Commerce saw increase in its operating revenue, rising by 39.4% to reach INR 54 crore, up from INR 39 crore in the previous year, FY23. Despite the growth in revenue, the company experienced a net loss by 27.1% to INR 73.8 crore in FY24, compared to INR 57.8 crore in FY23. The exact number of employees affected by the closure is not known. However, reports indicate that ANS Commerce had around 600 employees at the end of the FY2022.

