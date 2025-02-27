San Francisco, February 27: Google layoffs continue as the tech giant announced cutting more jobs from its cloud division. Google CEO Sundar Pichai already said that layoffs would affect people not performing well as the company moves forward with its AI goals. Google has reportedly announced laying off less than 100 employees to allocate resources better and invest more in artificial intelligence.

Google's move was aimed at optimising operations and tackling problems like slow growth and missed revenue projections. The reports said that the latest round of Google layoffs was announced so that the company could streamline its operations and focus on AI (artificial intelligence). Infosys Salary Hike 2025: IT Firm Sends Increment Letters to Employees Offering Raise Between 5–8%, Top Performers Get 20% Increase in Pay.

The latest round of Google job cuts will impact people from sales operations. The move will reportedly help the business focus on strategic AI investments and critical business areas to ensure long-term success. With this latest round of workforce reduction, Google reportedly expanded its "voluntary exit" programme, which was announced for the Platforms & Devices division in January 2025.

Google parent Alphabet reported USD 11.96 billion in revenues in Q4 2024 from its cloud division, which was projected to be around USD 12.94 billion, falling short of expectations. The company, already focused on reorganisation efforts, will continue laying off more employees.

Google reportedly expanded its "voluntary exit" program to include its HR team, allowing eligible employees to opt for severance packages. Initially offered to the Platforms & Devices division, the move aims to streamline operations and boost efficiency. Slack Outage: Corporate and Work Communication Platform Down for Hours, Netizens Share Funny Memes, GIFs and Videos Online.

According to a report, Google ramped up its investment in AI. The tech giant reportedly had USD 75 billion in capital expenses in 2025, and it mostly focused on artificial intelligence initiatives. Google, Meta, Microsoft and others have already announced cutting more jobs amid intense AI race. The companies want to grab the artificial intelligence market this year and beat the rivals.

