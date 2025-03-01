New Delhi, March 1: Grubhub, the food delivery company, is laying off approximately 500 employees to align its operations with Wonder following a takeover. Last year, Grubhub was acquired by a food delivery startup called Wonder by Walmart's former executive Marc Lore. Before this, Grubhub was owned by Just Eat Takeaway, a European food delivery company. Just Eat Takeaway decided to sell its US division for USD 650 million after spending two years trying to find a buyer for the business.

As per a report of Reuters, food delivery company Grubhub to lay off 500 employees. As of 2024, Grubhub employed over 2,200 full-time employees. However, Grubhub layoffs represent more than 20% job cuts of the company's workforce. Since finalising the deal with Wonder, Grubhub has been working on how to combine their operations to reach their goal of becoming the main choice for mealtime solutions. Google Layoffs Continue: Tech Giant Cutting More Jobs Amid Its Ongoing Restructuring Efforts and Missed Revenue in Q4 2024, Focusing on AI Investment.

Grubhub is reportedly focusing on prioritising the right tasks and executing them quickly. It involves reducing the number of management levels and, bringing leaders closer to the day-to-day operations, and eliminating any duplicated roles. As a result of these efforts, the company has decided to lay off around 500 employees at Grubhub. These changes is said to affect all teams as the company starts to integrate its operations with Wonder. The restructuring aims to streamline operations and enhance its efficiency. Autodesk Layoffs: US-Based Software Giant To Cut 1,350 Jobs Amid Profitability Push and Investor Pressure, Say Reports.

Last month, Grubhub partnered with the autonomous technology startup Avride to introduce delivery robots on college campuses throughout the Us. The partnership aims to tackle labour shortages and reduce the dependence on cars for deliveries. Leaders will be holding team meetings with the employees who are still with Grubhub to explain what these changes mean for the company. Additionally, Grubhub plans to hold a town hall meeting in March, where they will discuss the future direction and strategy for 2025.

