Google Layoffs: Fresh Job Cuts in Cloud Division; Threat Intelligence and Mandiant Teams Affected

Google has carried out another round of layoffs, this time impacting employees within its Cloud division, including teams associated with threat intelligence and cybersecurity unit Mandiant. The move comes as the tech giant continues to streamline operations while increasing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies.

Google Confirms New Round of Layoffs

A Google spokesperson confirmed the workforce reductions, describing them as part of the company's ongoing efforts to remain agile and focused on strategic priorities. While the exact number of affected employees has not been disclosed, reports indicate that the cuts have impacted teams working on cloud security, threat intelligence, and Mandiant-related operations.

The layoffs are part of broader restructuring efforts across Google's business units as the company adapts to changing market demands and rapid advancements in AI. Tech Layoffs: Tech Industry Reports Over 1,23,000 Job Cuts in 2026 Due to AI, Says Report.

Cloud Division and Mandiant Teams Among Those Affected

The latest job cuts reportedly affected employees in Google's Cloud business, including personnel connected to Mandiant, the cybersecurity firm acquired by Google in 2022. Mandiant has played a significant role in strengthening Google's cybersecurity offerings, particularly in threat detection, incident response, and intelligence services. Oracle Layoffs: Fresh Allegations Suggest Hybrid Workers Were Reclassified Before Job Cuts; Final Phase of Restructuring Affects Thousands.

The restructuring has raised questions about how major tech firms are balancing investments in AI with workforce reductions in other areas.

AI Investment Continues Across Big Tech

Google's latest layoffs come at a time when technology companies are spending heavily on AI infrastructure, data centres, and next-generation products. The company has been integrating AI across its search, cloud, and productivity platforms while competing with rivals in the fast-growing AI market.

Although Google has not directly linked the layoffs to AI adoption, industry observers note that many companies are reallocating resources toward AI-driven initiatives.

Tech Industry Faces Widespread Workforce Reductions

Google joins a growing list of technology firms that have announced layoffs in recent months. Meta, Microsoft, Coinbase, Block, and Cloudflare have all reduced headcount while simultaneously increasing investments in AI technologies.

Several companies have openly acknowledged that AI is changing workforce requirements, while others have cited restructuring, efficiency improvements, and shifting business priorities as reasons for the cuts.

Is AI Replacing Jobs?

The role of AI in ongoing layoffs remains a subject of debate. Some analysts argue that automation is reducing the need for certain roles, particularly in areas involving repetitive tasks. Others believe many companies are using AI as a justification for broader cost-cutting measures and organisational restructuring.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously acknowledged that some firms may be attributing layoffs to AI even when the underlying reasons are unrelated to automation.

What Google's Latest Layoffs Mean

The latest cuts within Google's Cloud division highlight the ongoing transformation taking place across the technology sector. As companies prioritise AI development and operational efficiency, workforce structures are evolving to align with new business objectives.

For tech professionals, the trend underscores the growing importance of AI-related skills and adaptability as the industry continues to navigate one of its most significant shifts in decades.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).